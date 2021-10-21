LPL Financial LLC Purchases 82,690 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,690 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.72% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 130,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the second quarter worth $6,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 324,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 112,642 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 480,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,212,000 after acquiring an additional 328,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,073,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,509,000 after acquiring an additional 727,769 shares in the last quarter.

EWW opened at $50.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $33.42 and a 12 month high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

