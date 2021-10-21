LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,284 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Beyond Meat worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $107.10 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.80 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

