LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.05% of United Airlines worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United Airlines by 40.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in United Airlines by 874.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 448,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after acquiring an additional 402,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in United Airlines by 769.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 411,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,530,000 after purchasing an additional 364,398 shares during the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average of $51.12. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.