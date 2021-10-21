LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 253,713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.24% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,517,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 647,841 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,896,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ opened at $38.75 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

