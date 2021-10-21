LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 14.96% of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 56.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMT opened at $95.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.06. John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

