LPL Financial LLC Sells 17,752 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,752 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Bruker worth $9,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bruker by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Bruker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after buying an additional 587,464 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,864,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,695,000 after buying an additional 51,993 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.75 on Thursday. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.62.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

