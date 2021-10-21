LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,663 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $8,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $133.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.08. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $163.90.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.