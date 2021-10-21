LPL Financial LLC Sells 472,671 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 587,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 68,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $15.52.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

