LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,991 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 156.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $346,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.18.

NYSE:DTE opened at $115.47 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $96.40 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

