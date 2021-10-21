LPL Financial (LPLA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LPL Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPL Financial stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $175.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $202.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

