LTC Properties (LTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, analysts expect LTC Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LTC opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.95. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LTC Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of LTC Properties worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

