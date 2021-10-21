LuaSwap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0742

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 21st. One LuaSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0742 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market cap of $8.83 million and $200,983.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00046584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00101487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192379 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,093,902 coins and its circulating supply is 119,028,021 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

