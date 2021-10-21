Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 434.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,238 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LU stock opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

