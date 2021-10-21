Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:LL opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas T. Moore sold 10,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $221,151.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 17.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 39.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,997,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 49,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

