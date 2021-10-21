LunchMoney Price Down 42.5% Over Last 7 Days (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $492,355.21 and $11.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LunchMoney alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00099591 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00189725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney (LMY) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,706,226 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LunchMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LunchMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.