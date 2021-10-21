Lympo Market Token Price Up 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $4.74 million and $150,673.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,746.42 or 0.99540180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.06504586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Coin Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

