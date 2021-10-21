LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Trimmed by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,724,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 32,720 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 0.52% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $177,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10,187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB opened at $99.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.66.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.