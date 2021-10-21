M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M.D.C. stock opened at $50.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day moving average of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.25.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

