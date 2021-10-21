Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 4.53% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $70,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLI opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

