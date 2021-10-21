Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 4,905 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,486,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $147,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KKR opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $70.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $368,185,396.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

