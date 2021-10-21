Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 887.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,697,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525,771 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of The Trade Desk worth $131,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,456,000 after buying an additional 35,366,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,771,246,000 after buying an additional 20,345,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,695,000 after buying an additional 11,942,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 938.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,395,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,787,000 after buying an additional 4,875,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 148.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total value of $787,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,946 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

