Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 17,356.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of The Hershey worth $133,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HSY opened at $180.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.05. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hershey from $174.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.91.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

