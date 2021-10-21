Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.41% of AutoZone worth $132,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after buying an additional 44,384 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after buying an additional 33,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,982,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,493,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,661.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,769.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,626.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,540.23. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,791.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $30.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

