Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $138.82 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 850.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762,272 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.81% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $138,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Notre Dame DU Lac bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,023,000 after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $724,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $195.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $195.51.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

