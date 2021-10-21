Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,166,556 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 1.47% of Service Co. International worth $132,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCI opened at $62.29 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Marcus A. Watts sold 18,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $1,172,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,527.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

