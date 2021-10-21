Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 431,029 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 513.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 431,029 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.71% of United Rentals worth $164,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 29,453.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,457,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after buying an additional 3,446,055 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 9,654.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 499,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,535,000 after purchasing an additional 494,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,510,000 after purchasing an additional 329,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 537,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.27.

URI opened at $365.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $347.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.25 and a 52 week high of $369.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

