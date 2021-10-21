Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 62,172.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440,526 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.74% of CareDx worth $132,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 16.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 29.8% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth $11,623,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,653,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,334,000 after acquiring an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA stock opened at $71.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.95. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $45.96 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -399.56 and a beta of 0.61.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $831,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,611,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

