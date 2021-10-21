Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,153,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Sempra Energy worth $152,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $50,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $131.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

