Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 71,587 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Charter Communications worth $131,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $818.29.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $734.01 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.46 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $764.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $717.06. The company has a market capitalization of $134.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

