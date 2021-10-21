Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,325,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,933 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.71% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $130,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,367.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total transaction of $287,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC opened at $67.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

