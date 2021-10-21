Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Equities analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.12 billion and the highest is $5.24 billion. Macy’s posted sales of $3.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year sales of $23.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.69 billion to $23.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $23.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.31 billion to $23.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total transaction of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Macy’s by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $26.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

