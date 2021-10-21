Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Cowen

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Cowen from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

M has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global upgraded Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE:M traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.88. 190,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,298,617. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.14. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $28.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.27.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Macy’s by 40.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

