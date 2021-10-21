Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Holdings Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,399 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,524,000 after buying an additional 1,442,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after buying an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,649,000 after buying an additional 312,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MMP opened at $50.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.19.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

