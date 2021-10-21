Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.94% of Magnite worth $41,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 639.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118,242 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Magnite by 415.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,023,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,559 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,518,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $11,164,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter worth about $10,202,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of MGNI opened at $30.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 302.83 and a beta of 2.31. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.