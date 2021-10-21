Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

MGY stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

