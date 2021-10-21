Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE:OPA opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Magnum Opus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Magnum Opus Acquisition stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE:OPA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Magnum Opus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

