MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 6.7%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)’s share price traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.92 and last traded at $27.92. 13,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 480,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.17.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $32.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.