MakiSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $956,353.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market cap of $12.73 million and $956,353.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00069222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00072470 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00102552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,667.25 or 0.99932044 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.88 or 0.06517123 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00022501 BTC.

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

