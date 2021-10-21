Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Tops $15.71

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.71 or 0.00025085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $55.13 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00068016 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00102526 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,539.31 or 0.99834603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,023.98 or 0.06423680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00022551 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

