Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 98,074 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 396,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

