MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27.85 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 44.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $45.88 million and approximately $27.85 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 71.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00102420 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,977.56 or 0.99627178 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.05 or 0.06432273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022685 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

