Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,216 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $162.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.53. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

