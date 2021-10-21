Maple Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,925 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of JPM opened at $170.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $508.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.