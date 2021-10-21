Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,622 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,785 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 7.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,844,964 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $906,528,000 after purchasing an additional 38,723 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.8% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 405,372 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,575,000 after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 25,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 38.2% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 51,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $307.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.68. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $199.62 and a twelve month high of $309.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.