Maple Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,336 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,336 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $19,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.21.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $224.14 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.18 and a 200-day moving average of $224.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

