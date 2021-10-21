Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $15.08 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for about 1.8% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,823.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,641.15. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Argus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,882.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

