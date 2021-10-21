Maple Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises about 1.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maple Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Dollar Tree worth $12,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $301,779,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after buying an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $67,171,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR stock opened at $101.58 on Thursday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.