Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 10,193 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,976 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after buying an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,539,599,000 after purchasing an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,557,959 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,573,897,000 after acquiring an additional 103,721 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $178.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

