Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,413 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH opened at $435.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average of $406.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $435.53. The firm has a market cap of $410.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total value of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,449. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $488.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.17.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

