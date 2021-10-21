Maple Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,516 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $151.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average of $127.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

